STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fancy eating a gold-plated burger? Head to this restaurant in Kerala

The mere thought of eating gold leaves or flakes might sound like a luxurious royal affair. However, it is believed that this super-expensive metal has some marvellous health benefits.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Chef's Stop-The temple of foody's

Gold served inside and all these fancy designs outside! (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: At a restaurant located at the town limit of Kerala's Kollam city, you can see a bunch of people using gold not as an ornament but as food to satiate the hunger of their clients.

The restaurant named 'Chef's Stop-The temple of foody's' owned by chef V Shine has introduced burgers containing 24-carat gold.

"If you ever have a craving to eat a gold-plated burger? One could always visit my restaurant in Kollam as this is the first time such a burger is being introduced in Kerala," said Shine.

The mere thought of eating gold leaves or flakes might sound like a luxurious royal affair. However, it is believed that this super-expensive metal has some marvellous health benefits and that's what makes it the most expensive food additive around the world, he added.

Usually, gold leaves and flakes are prepared by gold hammering and pounding the metal sheets again and again until it reaches 1/8,000 of a millimetre of thickness. To use it for consumption, the gold used is usually of the 22- to 24-carat variety.

Apart from being an expensive food additive, the addition of gold particles have also been a part of Indian royal culture and even in Ayurveda. The addition of gold dust or leaves is believed to boost health and improve cognitive skills when mixed with several herbs and spices, said the Chef.

In homoeopathy, ingested gold is considered a medicine, which has been used throughout history. It is also used pharmaceutically, for the treatment of rheumatism, said Shine.

The Chef believes food is the best medicine and if we take care of our body properly by taking the right food needed by it, there will be no need for us to visit any hospitals.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chef's Stop-The temple of foody's Kerala's gold burger serving restaurant Kollam gold serving restaurant
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp