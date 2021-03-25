STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling caes: Kerala HC refuses to stay FIR against ED officials

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, S V Raju Additional Solicitor General and Special Public Prosecutor T A Unnikrishnan appeared for the ED.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to stay the FIR registered by the Crime Branch against certain unnamed Enforcement Directorate officers for allegedly forcing Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case as well as in the money laundering case, to allegedly give false statements against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

When the petition filed by P Radhakrishnan, Deputy Director, Enforcement Directorate, Kochi, seeking to quash the case or a CBI probe as an alternative, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju contended that the FIR was vexatious and frivolous and was registered only for the purpose of creating false evidence against the petitioner.

That should not be permitted and the counsel sought to stay the probe. Opposing the plea, senior prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that there should not be any stay. The Crime Branch is recording the statement of witnesses as part of the investigation and that may not be interdicted. 

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, S V Raju Additional Solicitor General and Special Public Prosecutor T A Unnikrishnan appeared for the ED.

“It is submitted by the Senior Public Prosecutor that, since the state is seeking time, there need not be any apprehension of coercive steps, based on the FIR being taken till March 30,” the court observed. The court expressed displeasure over submission of statements of the accused and mirror images of WhatsApp messages collected by other investigating agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold smuggling caes Kerala High Court
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp