STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF Govt has failed in all sectors: G Parameshwara

The chances are very bright for UDF.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara AICC observer for Kerala

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

What are UDF’s prospects in the elections?

The chances are very bright. The LDF government should have raised the bar on people’s comfort level. This has not happened. It hasn’t provided adequate jobs to youth. It has failed in all sectors.
The surveys favour the LDF government.
These so-called TV surveys were done earlier, before candidature was finalised and UDF’s manifesto was released. Opinions keep changing until the voter casts the vote.

Several senior leaders are ditching the party. Is this not a bane?

Leaders leaving Congress has been happening since 1950. Had Rosakutty left over ideological differences, I would have respected her move. Such exits have left no vacuum.

Who is your CM pick?

Congress has never announced its CM candidate before elections. The high command and Congress Legislature Party will pick a candidate. There are plenty of leaders, it is not difficult to choose.

Why are Congress leaders not focusing on issues like gold smuggling, backdoor appointments and PSC rank-holders’ protest during campaign?

Central agencies probing the smuggling case should have given priority to releasing a final report. There is an “allegation” that the LDF government and BJP have an understanding which is delayig the probe. Congress leaders will take up all these charges against LDF during campaigning in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections LDF Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021 UDF
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp