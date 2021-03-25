LDF Govt has failed in all sectors: G Parameshwara

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

What are UDF’s prospects in the elections?

The chances are very bright. The LDF government should have raised the bar on people’s comfort level. This has not happened. It hasn’t provided adequate jobs to youth. It has failed in all sectors.

The surveys favour the LDF government.

These so-called TV surveys were done earlier, before candidature was finalised and UDF’s manifesto was released. Opinions keep changing until the voter casts the vote.

Several senior leaders are ditching the party. Is this not a bane?

Leaders leaving Congress has been happening since 1950. Had Rosakutty left over ideological differences, I would have respected her move. Such exits have left no vacuum.

Who is your CM pick?

Congress has never announced its CM candidate before elections. The high command and Congress Legislature Party will pick a candidate. There are plenty of leaders, it is not difficult to choose.

Why are Congress leaders not focusing on issues like gold smuggling, backdoor appointments and PSC rank-holders’ protest during campaign?

Central agencies probing the smuggling case should have given priority to releasing a final report. There is an “allegation” that the LDF government and BJP have an understanding which is delayig the probe. Congress leaders will take up all these charges against LDF during campaigning in the coming days.