Pinarayi doubts NSS’ Sabarimala outbursts. Don’t intimidate, says Sukumaran Nair

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOTTAYAM: After a brief lull, the stage is set for a direct confrontation between the Left front and the Nair Service Society. The NSS has been targeting the LDF government over the Sabarimala issue for quite some time now. With just two weeks remaining for the elections, the NSS insists on making Sabarimala the central point of discussion. The Left, on the other hand, is gradually shedding its gentle demeanour and has started a counterattack.

The Left has been wary as it is worried whether the opposition by the NSS will reflect in the assembly polls, especially in the backdrop of the last Lok Sabha elections. Most Left leaders, other than CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran, have opted for a soft stance on the NSS criticism against the front.

The CPM’s declared stance has been to stay away from controversies, especially related to Sabarimala, in view of the coming polls. This has also contributed to the Left keeping mum despite a direct onslaught by the NSS. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had evaded responding to NSS criticism directly till now, on Wednesday warned the outfit that such a stream of criticism will only lead to undue suspicion among the masses. He was, however, quick to add that neither he nor the Left government has any issues, per se, with the NSS.

Nevertheless, the NSS continued its tirade against the Left on Wednesday too. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair warned that none shall harbour the thought that they could intimidate the organisation.

“There is no political agenda behind the demands raised by the organisation. But if anyone thinks that they can intimidate the organisation, they live in a fool’s paradise,” added Nair.

‘NSS flak won’t affect Left’

The open tiff comes at a time when the UDF and the BJP have been trying persistently to bring the Sabarimala issue back to the centre stage and the LDF struggling to keep it at bay. Political commentator N M Pearson said the NSS criticism would not create any major impact on the Left’s electoral prospects as such.

“The NSS has been indulging in a silent anti-Left campaign for long, even during the local body polls. Now with assembly elections around the corner, this has just spilled out in the open. Other than an impression that the Left and NSS are always at loggerheads, no other undercurrents would be felt,” said Pearson.