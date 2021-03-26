STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM-BJP election pact charge plays out as cruel joke to cadre in Malabar

In fact, politics for them revolves around the parties’ bloody war, which has left scores dead and many more maimed over the years.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

NDA candidate C Sadanandan at an election campaign in Koothuparamba

By Express News Service

KOCHI: RSS ideologue R Balashankar’s ‘revelation’ of a clandestine election pact between the CPM and the BJP has given ample fodder for the media and politicians to deliberate upon for weeks. In the ‘killing fields’ of Malabar, however, where the cadre of both RSS and CPM would shudder at even the thought of an electoral deal with their rivals, there is little scope for such a debate. In fact, politics for them revolves around the parties’ bloody war, which has left scores dead and many more maimed over the years.

A case in point is BJP state vice-president C Sadanandan, the NDA candidate in Koothuparamba constituency, for whom any talk on a deal with the CPM seems like a cruel joke. Sadanandan, who has depended on artificial limbs since CPM workers chopped off his legs nearly three decades ago, has been projected by the Sangh Parivar as a living martyr of the CPM’s violence in Malabar. Addressing an election rally in Kasaragod in May 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held Sadanandan’s hand and thundered against the CPM’s polit ics of intolerance and violence.

“A deal with the CPM is unthinkable for us. We have fought tooth and nail to survive in CPM’s strongholds. Many of our workers became balidanis (martyrs) in the process. Sangh Parivar workers here have full faith in the leadership and so they have dismissed Balashankar’s emotional outbursts. They know how valiantly we have fought the CPM to even gain the freedom to conduct organisational activities in party villages,” Sadanandan said. However, unlike in 2016, the politics of violence will not be a major campaign issue for the saffron party this time.

“The violent chapter is something the people want to forget. The work we have done and the pressure from the public have put the CPM on the back-foot now,” said the BJP leader, adding that their campaign this time will revolve around the development vision envisaged by the prime minister. Asked about the rejection of BJP candidate’s nomination in the adjacent Thalassery segment, he said the party is contemplating possible alternatives. “It is an unfortunate development, but we will not allow our enemies to capitalise on it,” he said.

Amit Shah’s programme in Thalassery, which now stands cancelled, would have added more vigour to their campaigns in nearby constituencies, he further stated. It was on January 25, 1994, that a gang of CPM men pounced on Sadanandan, who was walking to his house. Within minutes, he was pushed onto the road and both his legs were chopped off from above the knee. The gang then threw his amputated legs to a field nearby and left, after scaring the public with country bombs.

Sadanandan, who was the district leader of the RSS then, was rushed to the hospital by the police. After undergoing several surgeries, artificial limbs were finally fitted on him. A day after the incident, SFI state joint secretary K V Sudheesh was brutally killed in front of his parents, in an apparent retaliation to the attack on the RSS leader. Sadanandan, who hails from a Communist family, was an activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI) before he was attracted to the Sangh ideology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malabar CPM BJP Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp