D Raja asks Modi, Shah to make stance clear on Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both UDF and BJP are trying to mix religion and faith in politics for mere electoral gains, alleged CPI national secretary D Raja. The Left has always had a clear stance in the Sabarimala issue. Now the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister should make their stance clear in the matter, he said while speaking at a meet the press at Kesari Hall on Thursday. To questions on CPI’s stance on Sabarimala and the controversial remarks by party state secretary Kanam Rajendran in this regard, Raja said, “The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court. Let the verdict come. Then we will address the same.”

Amit Shah is not just a senior BJP leader but also the Union Home Minister. Isn’t he aware of the legal system in the country? asked Raja. He also expressed hope the Left will continue in power.

The people will vote, based on their experiences in the last five years. The Left government stood with the people during the time of crisis. The people will acknowledge the same, he hoped. “The Congress has failed miserably to resist the BJP. As far as the LDF is concerned, we oppose both the BJP and the UDF,” he said.