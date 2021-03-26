STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I’m neither happy nor relieved, says Chandy

Besides, nothing was found against me even after top officials initiated the inquiry thrice.

Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy has alleged that the state government handed over the probe into the case of alleged sexual abuse of the solar scam accused to CBI when the Crime Branch had reported that there was no evidence corroborating the allegations. “I have been hunted for about a decade in this case. My public life, which has crossed 50 years, is transparent before the Kerala society. I have nothing to conceal from the people,” he posted on his Facebook page.  

“I feel neither happy nor relieved that the Crime Branch couldn’t find any evidence against me in the sexual abuse case. Nobody can conceal the truth forever and the Crime Branch’s findings are an example of this,” he said. 

“I did not seek anticipatory bail when the case was registered in 2018. They would have arrested me anytime. Besides, nothing was found against me even after top officials initiated the inquiry thrice. The High Court itself had removed the letter of the complainant from the solar scam inquiry commission report,” the post added.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
