STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi promises Covid vaccine for orphanages, faces EC music

The state election commission has issued a notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating the election code of conduct.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The state election commission has issued a notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating the election code of conduct. Collector T V Subhash, who is also the district election officer, issued the notice. 

The notice was issued based on a complaint that Pinarayi attended a news conference recently, where his election symbol was displayed, and announced that Covid-19 vaccine would be brought directly to orphanages and old age homes. 

Election officials, who did not disclose the identity of the complainant, handed over the notice to CPM’s election committee office at Dharmadom. Pinarayi has been asked to give an explanation before the Commission with sufficient documents within 48 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Pinarayi Vijayan COVID vaccine Kerala elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala polls Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Kerala assembly polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp