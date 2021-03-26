Pinarayi promises Covid vaccine for orphanages, faces EC music

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The state election commission has issued a notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating the election code of conduct. Collector T V Subhash, who is also the district election officer, issued the notice.

The notice was issued based on a complaint that Pinarayi attended a news conference recently, where his election symbol was displayed, and announced that Covid-19 vaccine would be brought directly to orphanages and old age homes.

Election officials, who did not disclose the identity of the complainant, handed over the notice to CPM’s election committee office at Dharmadom. Pinarayi has been asked to give an explanation before the Commission with sufficient documents within 48 hours.