RT-PCR made mandatory for all travellers to Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has made RT-PCR mandatory for people travelling to the state at a time when signals of a second wave of Covid-19 are emerging from Maharashtra and Punjab.Those with international and inter-state travel history have to undergo RT-PCR test within 14 days of arrival even if they turn negative in antigen tests. Those in the contact list of travellers also have to undergo RT-PCR test if they develop symptoms, said a health official. “People with influenza like illness and severe acute respiratory infections have to undergo RT-PCR test even if they test negative in antigen test. As per the new guidelines, RT-PCR will be widely used to improve the testing and contain the spread,” the official said.

The Indian Medical Associations have been demanding the government to make 70 per cent of all the tests done are RT-PCR as it was expecting a spike after the elections. However, the health experts say that the state would not be immune if other states are hit by the second wave of Covid-19.

“The second wave is in the making. Unless we change, it is going to be similar or worse than the first instance. Kerala has been behind curves of other states, be it the ascend or descend, by two months. Though we are better at following the Covid appropriate behaviour, it is likely that we catch up with the rest soon,” said Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, an immunologist and a public health expert.

The experts have demanded the central government to approve more vaccines and vaccinate maximum number of people as a way to check the mutations. “The state has vaccinated just 6 per cent of the population while the latest Sero survey found that only 11 percent has developed antibodies. It means there is a larger population susceptible to infection. Vaccination has to be stepped up to prevent Covid complications and deaths,” said a public health expert. The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the presence of mutant variants of Covid-19 which could lower the efficacy of vaccines from 123 samples collected from 11 districts in the state. According to experts the virus mutates as it spreads to more people. Covid-19 has already infected more than 11 lakh people in the state.