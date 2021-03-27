Trying for a political change in Kerala: Sabu M Jacob

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

Do you think Twenty20 will be able to influence voters in the entire Kunnathunadu constituency?

We are winning the trust of people. We don’t influence voters by giving them tall promises. We want people to believe in us and vote for change.

There is a strong rumour that Twenty20 fielded candidates to upset the winning chances of UDF candidates, especially in Kunnathunadu. Your response?

We are contesting against all other political parties. Our voters are neutral. As we are contesting in UDF strongholds, a few are spreading baseless allegations.

Any plan for a statewide campaign and rise to prominence like AAP?

We are not for power, money or position. If people want us, we are there for them. We are trying to bring in a political change.

From where do Twenty20 find funds to set up and operate supermarkets, similar to the one at Kizhakkambalam, in other places?

Operating a food security supermarket similar to the one at Kizhakkambalam does not require huge funds. Our supermarket is not for making any profit. We procure directly from producers and sell them without adding any other input cost to people.

If it’s a hung assembly, which front does Twenty20 consider supporting?

We are ready to offer conditional support to a front to form the government. We won’t be part of the government or take any favour. We will do it just to avoid another election which is an expensive affair.