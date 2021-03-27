Veteran thespian PC Soman passes away at 81

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran theatre artiste and film actor PC Soman, 81, who has handled pivotal roles in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful movies, passed away due to age-related ailments on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was part of more than 350 plays and had donned key roles in many television serials telecast during the golden period of Doordarshan.

In addition to his role as hangman Bhairavan in Joshiy’s Dhruvam (1993) — a character that has left an indelible impression on the psyche of every average Malayali cine-goer — Soman is remembered for his notable roles in movies including Kodiyettam (1978), Mutharamkunnu P.O. (1985), Achuvettante Veedu (1987), Irupatham Noottandu (1987), Chanakyan (1989), Mathilukal (1990), Kauravar (1992), Ilayum Mullum (1994), Vidheyan (1994), Agnidevan (1995), Kazhakam (1995), Kathapurushan (1995), Nizhalkuthu (2002), Oru Pennum Randaanum (2008) and Pinneyum (2016). He was the brother of renowned journalist P C Sukumaran Nair. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor.