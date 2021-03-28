Chennithala blames officials for his mother featuring twice in voter's list, alleges consipiracy

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: While the controversy over the presence of bogus voters in the voters’ list is raging, it has emerged that the name of the mother of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala figures in the electoral rolls in two different constituencies. Devakiamma’s name is included in the voters’ list in the Haripad as well as Chengannur assembly constituencies.

However, Chennithala claimed the double entry was a mistake made by officials. He had submitted an application to get his family members’ names deleted from the list in Chennithala panchayat of Chengannur, he said.

“Until 2016, we had cast our votes in Chennithala. Later, an application was submitted to enrol our names in the Haripad where we now stay. But the officials failed to delete the older entry,” he said.