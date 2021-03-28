STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala elections: The religious map

Despite tall talks, major political fronts are extremely careful while picking up candidates for each assembly constituency.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Despite tall talks, major political fronts are extremely careful while picking up candidates for each assembly constituency. Demographic composition of the assembly seat is the major factor that determines the identity of the candidates.

Ernakulam and Kottayam districts where Christian population is high have more number of Christian candidates. Both fronts have fielded Muslim candidates in most of the constituencies in Malappuram where 70% of population are Muslims.

In Thiruvananthapuram, presence of Nair candidates is more visible while Kollam and Alappuzha have a good number of Ezhava candidates.

Criticisms apart, one welcome aspect of this trend is that fielding candidates in line with the demographic composition of constituencies ensure proportionate representation of various communities in the assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim Christian Hindu Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp