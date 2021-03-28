Kerala elections: The religious map

By Express News Service

Despite tall talks, major political fronts are extremely careful while picking up candidates for each assembly constituency. Demographic composition of the assembly seat is the major factor that determines the identity of the candidates.

Ernakulam and Kottayam districts where Christian population is high have more number of Christian candidates. Both fronts have fielded Muslim candidates in most of the constituencies in Malappuram where 70% of population are Muslims.

In Thiruvananthapuram, presence of Nair candidates is more visible while Kollam and Alappuzha have a good number of Ezhava candidates.

Criticisms apart, one welcome aspect of this trend is that fielding candidates in line with the demographic composition of constituencies ensure proportionate representation of various communities in the assembly.