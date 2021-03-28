STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala polls: UDF keen on bettering tally in Left citadel of Kannur

Though considered an easy seat for CPM, absence of the BJP candidate has changed the scenario here. 

Published: 28th March 2021 04:35 AM

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: Here, election debates always hover around politics and politics alone. Considered as a CPM bastion in the state, the LDF is confident of coming out on top of the UDF in the district. Though the NDA has fielded some prominent candidates, including former BJP state president C K Padmanabhan, barring Koothuparamba, it is unlikely that the NDA will be able to create any impact on the outcome of the election. 

Still, political observers are watching the situation in Thalassery closely as there is no BJP candidate in the constituency, after the nomination of BJP district president N Haridasan was rejected on technical grounds. Everybody is anxiously looking towards the swing of 22,000 plus BJP votes in the constituency. Though considered an easy seat for CPM, absence of the BJP candidate has changed the scenario here. 

There are some seats in the district, where the CPM enjoys total dominance over its rivals.  Dharmadom, Payyannur, Kalliassery, Mattannur, Taliparamba  and Thalassery were the constituencies, where the party had secured a majority of over 30,000 votes in the 2016 elections. 

Though the CPM has no problems this time too at Dharmadom, Payyannur, Kalliassery and Mattannur, the UDF is pulling out all the stops to give the CPM a run for its money in the Taliparamba and Koothuparamba seats.  

The UDF camp too is confident of bettering its tally of three seats in the last elections. With a definite edge in the Irikkur and Peravoor seats, the UDF believes that, it will come out the winner in both Kannur and Azhikode. By fielding CK Padmanabhan, K Ranjith and C Sadanandan, three top leaders from the district, the NDA has also made its presence felt on the campaign front. 

TAGS
Kannur CPM UDF Kerala elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala polls Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Kerala assembly polls 2021
Comments

