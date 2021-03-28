STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF respects true believers from all faiths: Binoy Viswam

The LDF was able to offer a helping hand to marginalised sections when it mattered the most.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Binoy Viswam, CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

1. What are the factors you think will work in favour of the LDF getting a second term? 
A: The LDF was able to offer a helping hand to marginalised sections when it mattered the most. This government’s welfare programmes will definitely work in our favour. This is not overconfidence. It’s just the public mood.

2. Do you think the Sabarimala women’s entry issue will have an impact on the elections?
A: Sabarimala is a non-issue now. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that whatever be the Supreme Court verdict now, it will be implemented only after consulting all stakeholders. LDF respects true believers from all faiths. However, it will not compromise with people peddling religious extremism.  

3. Is the stand taken by the Nair Service Society a cause for concern?
A: We wonder why the NSS has adopted an anti-LDF attitude. I would like to assure the organisation that we are not against anyone.

4. There is criticism that the decision to keep seniors including minister V S Sunil Kumar away from the fray will adversely affect the party. What is your take on this?
A: The party has made a bold decision to bring fresh faces to the fore, so we get continuity with change and a vibrant leadership. Sunil Kumar is actively leading the LDF campaign in Thrissur. The party has no confusion in this regard.

5. Do you think the induction of Kerala Congress (M) has reduced CPI’s stature in the Left Front? 
A: The CPI has always served as a motivating force for Kerala’s Left politics. The party sacrificed a chief minister post without hesitation to realise the goal of Left unity. We are committed to strengthen the front and will welcome any effort to broaden its support base.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Binoy Viswam Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 LDF
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp