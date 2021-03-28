LDF respects true believers from all faiths: Binoy Viswam

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

1. What are the factors you think will work in favour of the LDF getting a second term?

A: The LDF was able to offer a helping hand to marginalised sections when it mattered the most. This government’s welfare programmes will definitely work in our favour. This is not overconfidence. It’s just the public mood.

2. Do you think the Sabarimala women’s entry issue will have an impact on the elections?

A: Sabarimala is a non-issue now. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that whatever be the Supreme Court verdict now, it will be implemented only after consulting all stakeholders. LDF respects true believers from all faiths. However, it will not compromise with people peddling religious extremism.

3. Is the stand taken by the Nair Service Society a cause for concern?

A: We wonder why the NSS has adopted an anti-LDF attitude. I would like to assure the organisation that we are not against anyone.

4. There is criticism that the decision to keep seniors including minister V S Sunil Kumar away from the fray will adversely affect the party. What is your take on this?

A: The party has made a bold decision to bring fresh faces to the fore, so we get continuity with change and a vibrant leadership. Sunil Kumar is actively leading the LDF campaign in Thrissur. The party has no confusion in this regard.

5. Do you think the induction of Kerala Congress (M) has reduced CPI’s stature in the Left Front?

A: The CPI has always served as a motivating force for Kerala’s Left politics. The party sacrificed a chief minister post without hesitation to realise the goal of Left unity. We are committed to strengthen the front and will welcome any effort to broaden its support base.