CM Pinarayi Vijayan morally corrupt, should not be called leader, says Smriti Irani

The Union minister was leading an NDA roadshow organised in Elathur, as part of the election campaign of BJP candidate T P Jayachandran.

Published: 29th March 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani rides a scooter during an election campaign in Kozhikode.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani rides a scooter during an election campaign in Kozhikode. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged involvement in the controversial gold smuggling case, BJP leader and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said Pinarayi was a morally corrupt chief minister who should not even be called a leader.

The Union minister was leading an NDA roadshow organised in Elathur on Sunday, as part of the election campaign of BJP candidate T P Jayachandran. “Kerala’s leaders claim to be ignorant of a scam that was operated from the chief minister’s office (CMO). It is for the first time in the country’s history that a CMO has been accused in a smuggling case. LDF stands for corruption. It is high time that the people of Kerala realise this and take a wise decision by electing honest leaders,” the saffron party leader said.

Irani alleged that the leaders of the two fronts that alternately governed Kerala were only interested in amassing more wealth for their own family members. The BJP, she said, stands for a new India that is developed and prosperous. “Rahul Gandhi will do anything to save the Congress party in Kerala because he has failed to do so in several other parts of the country,” she alleged. She further added that the UDF, however, will not criticise or raise its voice against the LDF as they are actually partners in crime. “Kerala should reject this unholy partnership and teach them a lesson,” she said.

