Face off Nadapuram: EK Vijayan Vs K Praveen Kumar Vs MP Raja

People are well aware of the development I have brought to Nadapuram during my two terms as MLA, says LDF's EK Vijayan.

Published: 29th March 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Kerala goes to poll on April 6. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service
  1. What’s the most important issue that has to be addressed in the constituency?
  2. Your take on the opponents?
  3. How confident are you of winning the seat?
  4. What is your favourite pastime?
E K Vijayan

LDF

E K Vijayan

  1. Shortage of potable water is an issue. Once the govt-funded water supply project is fully implemented (likely by 2024), this can be resolved.
  2. I don’t want to level any allegation against my opponents. Devpt activities worth over Rs 1,200 cr were carried out in the past five years. For this to continue, LDF should be re-elected.
  3. People are well aware of the development I have brought to Nadapuram during my two terms as MLA. I’m confident of winning this time too.
  4. I turn to agricultural activities when I get time.

K Praveen Kumar

UDF

K Praveen Kumar

  1. The segment has an acute shortage of proper healthcare facilities. If elected, I will implement a special package to address this issue.
  2. The Left MLAs who have represented this segment have completely failed to ensure the development of the region.
  3. People are disappointed with the lack of development here. They want a change and will definitely elect UDF this time.
  4. I read books during my free time.

M P Rajan

NDA

M P Rajan

  1. Coconut farming is one of the most important sectors here. But previous MLAs have done nothing 
  2. for the coconut farmers. I want to set up a coconut park that will ensure better revenue for farmers.
  3. The incumbent MLA is a popular man. However, Nadapuram needs a more dynamic and energetic person to represent it.
  4. Nadapuram wants change. So it will vote against LDF, which will benefit the BJP. 
  5. I mostly read books related to my party and its ideology when I get time.
