Kerala polls 2021: CPM bid to misuse postal votes, says Congress MP Hibi Eden

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hibi Eden, MP, has come out against the CPM alleging that the party has been misusing postal votes allotted to those above 80 years.

“In Elamakkara, two CPM local leaders arrived along with the presiding officer and the polling officer to collect the 12 D form for postal voting from a voter aged above 80. As per norms, presiding officers and polling officers are accompanied by police officials, videographer and booth agents of political parties.

“In this case, the representatives of other parties were not informed. When the UDF raised objection, officials said they have been directed to do so by higher officers. Earlier, Sunny Joseph, MLA of Peravoor in Kannur, had raised a similar complaint,” Hibi said. The UDF will lodge a formal complaint, he added.