STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Time to start COVID-19 vaccination for all in Kerala, say experts

The state is gearing up to vaccinate over one crore of its populace aged 45 and above, irrespective of comorbidities, in April. 

Published: 29th March 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccination

Meanwhile, several hospitals across the state are seeing a dip in the number of people turning up for vaccination. (File Image)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country poses a fresh challenge to the state.

According to the experts, new strains of Covid-19 have been reported from across the country, triggering concerns regarding a fresh wave of infections in the state.

Vaccination is the only way in which the spread of the virus can be contained.

Experts opine that the time has come to make vaccinations available to people above 18 and set up walk-in centres for facilitating more vaccinations irrespective of age category and restrictions.

The state is gearing up to vaccinate over one crore of its populace aged 45 and above, irrespective of comorbidities, in April. 

A decision regarding this was taken at the virtual meeting called by the chief secretary on Friday.

If the Centre were to relax the stringent criteria for Covid-19 vaccination, the state government will be able to vaccinate almost all the vulnerable sections and those requiring vaccination at the earliest.

“Though the state has decided to take steps to vaccinate more people, there is  little that the state can do without the Centre easing its restrictions. With the Centre imposing restrictions on the CoWin portal and controlling the supply of vaccine doses to the state, the goal of vaccinating large sections of the population will be hard to achieve,” said Gopikumar P, IMA state secretary.

“For a state like Kerala, it will not be a major challenge to set up walk-in centres for vaccinations. However,  strict crowd control and availability of facilities like waiting areas with social distancing, for those getting vaccinated, are two major aspects which should be ensured. It is mandatory for patients to remain at the hospital for at least 30 minutes, after getting the jab, to observe adverse reactions. It is not necessary that all the hospitals should have that sort of space to allot,” said Anup R Warrier, infectious diseases expert.

Meanwhile, several hospitals across the state are seeing a dip in the number of people turning up for vaccination. 

“Last week, around 350 people used to turn up daily to get themselves vaccinated, but their numbers have come down to around 50 by Friday.  A similar dip was seen in the case of various private hospitals,” said a doctor at a major private hospital here.

The state government and administration in the respective districts have unveiled plans and started initiatives for setting up vaccination centres and providing ambulance facilities with the aim of vaccinating more people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus vaccination COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Celluloid and Sensibility: Telling the stories that matter | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp