LDF is now autocratic front under Pinarayi: CP John, CMP gen secy

Arun M By

Express News Service

How do you view the pre-poll surveys that have indicated an LDF win?

Pre-poll predictions have given a boost to the UDF. If we go by the vote share the UDF received in the local body polls, the front would only win fewer than 40 seats. But the surveys, which were conducted before candidates were announced, have projected 60 seats for the UDF, which definitely is an improvement. We believe UDF will win over 75 seats.

How do you see UDF’s chances?

UDF’s prospects are bright and the current trend indicates a big win for the coalition. Majority of voters dislike the Left front under an autocrat like Pinarayi. The LDF has now become a Left autocratic front.

If UDF comes to power, who will you support as CM – Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala or K Muraleedharan?

The party concerned will decide its chief minister. CMP doesn’t decide Congress’ leader. We do not highlight any leader, but we only project the coalition. This is a party policy that we adopted in 1995 when M V Raghavan refused to support a section of Congress leaders’ plan to remove then CM K Karunakaran with the help of UDF allies.

Why are you not contesting this election?

That’s a closed chapter. If we had received Thiruvambadi seat, we would have won. But that did not happen.

Will UDF’s People’s Manifesto make any impact?

The manifesto has evoked a good response.