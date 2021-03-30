STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF is now autocratic front under Pinarayi: CP John, CMP gen secy

Pre-poll predictions have given a boost to the UDF.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

CP John, CMP general secretary

By Arun M
Express News Service

How do you view the pre-poll surveys that have indicated an LDF win? 

Pre-poll predictions have given a boost to the UDF. If we go by the vote share the UDF received in the local body polls, the front would only win fewer than 40 seats. But the surveys, which were conducted before candidates were announced, have projected 60 seats for the UDF, which definitely is an improvement. We believe UDF will win over 75 seats.

How do you see UDF’s chances? 

UDF’s prospects are bright and the current trend indicates a big win for the coalition. Majority of voters dislike the Left front under an autocrat like Pinarayi. The LDF has now become a Left autocratic front.

If UDF comes to power, who will you support as CM – Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala or K Muraleedharan? 

The party concerned will decide its chief minister. CMP doesn’t decide Congress’ leader. We do not highlight any leader, but we only project the coalition. This is a party policy that we adopted in 1995 when M V Raghavan refused to support a section of Congress leaders’ plan to remove then CM K Karunakaran with the help of UDF allies.

Why are you not contesting this election?

That’s a closed chapter. If we had received Thiruvambadi seat, we would have won. But that did not happen.

Will UDF’s People’s Manifesto make any impact?

The manifesto has evoked a good response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala elections CP John Kerala assembly polls 2021 Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Kerala polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp