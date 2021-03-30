STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There was no attack on nuns, Pinarayi lying: Piyush Goyal

Published: 30th March 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed the allegations that two nuns and postulants were attacked by ABVP workers at Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh as baseless. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was lying to appease the minority community in the state for vote-bank politics.

“There was no attack on any nun whatsoever… the cm of the state is completely lying and making false statements when he says that,” Goyal said in a press conference in Kochi on Monday. 

Goyal’s remarks stirred a hornet’s nest with the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council demanding a fair probe into the incident. “A mob harassed the nuns and the two girls, and the Railway Police failed to provide them security,” KCBC spokesperson Fr Jacob Palakkappilly said. 

TAGS
Piyush Goyal Kerala Elections Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021 attack on nuns Jhansi
