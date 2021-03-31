Kerala Elections: Face off - Ernakulam

- Key issues that are to be addressed in the constituency
- Your take on the opponents
- On fielding candidates from particular community alone in Ernakulam
- Your vision for a better Ernakulam
- Your hobbies and interests
T J Vinod UDF
Kochi being a city that has evolved through the years, a scientific planning is needed for future development projects
Whoever be the opponents, I will always prepare myself for a tough poll battle
One of the factors considered while selecting candidates is the community equation of each seat. It is not about allotting seats to any community but ensuring representation to all
A waste-free city is our aim. To reduce air pollution, we will focus more on non-motorised transport
Reading, watching movies & spending time with family
Shaji George Pranatha LDF
Lack of comfort stations in Kochi city and poor condition of KSRTC bus station and Ernakulam market
Despite representing the seat for many years, UDF MLAs could not address even the basic needs of the constituency
The large number of Latin Catholic members in constituency might be the reason for such a trend
Total development of Ernakulam by incorporating all sections of scociety
Being a publisher, my favourite hobby is reading
Padmaja S Menon NDA
My priority is to address the basic needs of women, like public toilets. Poor waste management
is another major issue
My major opponent is the sitting MLA and former deputy mayor. The corporation is now governed by the LDF-led council. Both fronts have not discharged their duties
Under the NDA rule, no community will be left behind, and hence, there is no point in discussing community equations
A clean city with rejuvenated canals is our aim. I also promise a 24X7 helpline for women
Dance is my passion