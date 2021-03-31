Kerala Elections: Face off - Ernakulam

By Express News Service

Key issues that are to be addressed in the constituency Your take on the opponents On fielding candidates from particular community alone in Ernakulam Your vision for a better Ernakulam Your hobbies and interests

T J Vinod UDF

Kochi being a city that has evolved through the years, a scientific planning is needed for future development projects

Whoever be the opponents, I will always prepare myself for a tough poll battle

One of the factors considered while selecting candidates is the community equation of each seat. It is not about allotting seats to any community but ensuring representation to all

A waste-free city is our aim. To reduce air pollution, we will focus more on non-motorised transport

Reading, watching movies & spending time with family

Shaji George Pranatha LDF

Lack of comfort stations in Kochi city and poor condition of KSRTC bus station and Ernakulam market

Despite representing the seat for many years, UDF MLAs could not address even the basic needs of the constituency

The large number of Latin Catholic members in constituency might be the reason for such a trend

Total development of Ernakulam by incorporating all sections of scociety

Being a publisher, my favourite hobby is reading

Padmaja S Menon NDA

My priority is to address the basic needs of women, like public toilets. Poor waste management

is another major issue

My major opponent is the sitting MLA and former deputy mayor. The corporation is now governed by the LDF-led council. Both fronts have not discharged their duties

Under the NDA rule, no community will be left behind, and hence, there is no point in discussing community equations

A clean city with rejuvenated canals is our aim. I also promise a 24X7 helpline for women

Dance is my passion