LDF, UP govt actions in Walayar, Hathras similar: Priyanka Gandhi

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said the LDF government in the state has behaved in the Walayar minor siblings’ rape-death case in a manner similar to the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh in the Hathras case. She said this while campaigning for UDF candidates here on Tuesday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks

at a UDF election meeting in

Kollam on Tuesday | B P Deepu

“While showing a lot of concerns for the atrocities against women in other states, the Kerala government’s actions in the Walayar rape case were very much similar to how the UP government acted in the Hathras case. They tried to hide evidence, tried to show it as a suicide and diluted the investigation. Instead of punishing the policemen who botched the probe, the LDF government rewarded them,” said Priyanka.

‘Like centre, Left sells state assets to corporates’

After reaching Kayamkulam from Thiruvananthapuram, she travelled by road to attend corner meetings at Karunagappally where she sought votes for UDF candidates Ullas Kovoor in Kunnathoor and Shibu Baby John of RSP in Chavara assembly constituencies. Priyanka, who was welcomed by a huge crowd at Karunagappally, said the Congress party’s manifesto this time outlines a futuristic vision for Kerala after eliciting suggestions from different sections of people.

More than anything else, it is the people’s voice that matters in the politics of a state and a nation, Priyanka added.She criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharply, stating he is busy dealing with foreign gold and smuggling and giving deep-sea fishing contracts to a multinational company.

“They swear by a Communist manifesto but actually follow a corporate manifesto. And just like the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the LDF government’s agenda is to sell the assets of Kerala to the corporates,” she said.

“People from the CM’s office are allegedly involved in gold smuggling and LIFE Mission scam, and the CM says he has no idea.

The government also compromised the personal data of lakhs of Kerala residents by entering into a deal with the US-based Sprinklr without ensuring the confidentiality clause.”

“Worst of all, Rs 15 crore of what was meant for the flood victims was swindled by CPM members,” said Priyanka. She also blamed the government for the backdoor appointments and political killings in the state.

“In this election, the people of Kerala have to choose among three types of politics. First, the CPM’s politics which is that of violence, state repression and scams. The second is that of BJP, which spreads hate and divisiveness. And the third is the politics of Congress, that is building a Kerala as per the future vision of the people,” she said.She also attended corner meetings in Kollam, Eravipuram, Chathannoor and Kundara.