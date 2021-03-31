Left, UDF misleading, betraying public for money: PM Modi

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that the Left government has betrayed the people of Kerala like Judas. “If Judas betrayed Jesus Christ for a few silver coins, the LDF betrayed the people for a few gold biscuits. The UDF, on the other hand, never spared even rays of the sun to make money,” he said at the election campaign meeting of E Sreedharan in Palakkad on Tuesday.

“Both the LDF and UDF are misleading people. In West Bengal, both are on the same side. During the UPA I rule at the Centre, both were coalition partners, while the Left gave issue-based support to the UPA II government. The youth of Kerala have now realised that the UDF and LDF have difference only in their names, but they have the same agenda -- making money. While one loots in the first five years, the other combination loots in the next five years,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the cheers of the crowd which gathered at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Palakkad, where he landed in a helicopter | Express

“The politics of Kerala is afflicted by five maladies — corruption, casteism, communalism, cronyism including nepotism and dynasty politics, and criminalisation. The underlying reason for these is the vote bank politics in the state in which the UDF and LDF are masters.”

We will not be silent when LDF & UDF abuse our culture: Modi

During election time, both UDF and LDF raise charges against each other but after assuming power, they fail to act on these. They indulge in behind-the-scene moves to protect each other, he alleged. “The UDF and LDF have created a number of roadblocks on the path of development in Kerala. However, the BJP has chalked out a FAST scheme to speed up development in the state. The first is the fisheries and fertiliser (F) sector by creating a separate ministry for fisheries in 2019, then agriculture and ayurveda (A), thirdly skill development and social justice (S) and then tourism and technology (T).”

Referring to the Sabarimala women entry issue, he said, “We will not be silent when the LDF and UDF abuse our culture.” The BJP is proud to defend Kerala’s culture. “The LDF and UDF have been engaged in a direct attack on Kerala’s culture and their leaders abuse our tradition and ethos. The lathis will not be able to silence the protests which arise when someone abuses our culture,” he added When the LDF government used lathis on the devotees, the UDF leaders remained silent, he alleged. “BJP state president K Surendran was arrested and ill treated by the state government. The only mistake he did was to speak up on the abuse of our culture.”

Referring to the political killings, Modi said several BJP activists had been beaten, hacked and killed. “The (Left) leaders behave like local goons.” There may be differences of opinion among political parties but violence is not acceptable. If the BJP government comes to power in Kerala, it will stop the culture of violence.

On the deep-sea fishing controversy, he said hard working fishermen need enough work and assistance. The NDA government has chalked out concrete actions to improve their lives, including the use of technology and provision of credit facilities. Under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme, the fishermen can upgrade their boats and improve harbour facilities.The youth of Kerala want change and the NDA has promised them to elect their candidates for good governance and development,” he added.

Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan translated the speech. BJP district president E Krishnadas presided over the meet. The 12 candidates of the NDA in the district were present on stage along with the prime minister.