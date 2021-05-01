It’s a tight contest between LDF and UDF in Kerala, says CPPR poll survey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a non-profit research organisation, which conducted a post-poll survey across the state predicted a photo finish in Kerala Assembly polls.

According to the survey report released by CPPR, 41.7% of the respondents favoured the LDF while 41.6% people supported the UDF. As many as 12.3% of people opted for the NDA.

The Survey was conducted between April 10 and 20 in 14 select constituencies scattered across the state.

Among the voters, 38% favoured Pinarayi Vijayan as the next chief minister of Kerala while 31% of people supported Oommen Chandy.

As many as 32% of the voters were of the opinion that the Sabarimala issue will have a high impact in the election, while 35% felt that the gold smuggling case was the major issue that will impact the results.

Around 19% of people opined that the deep-sea trawling issue will have an impact on the results. Around 38% of the respondents in the coastal belt of Kayamkulam and Kollam districts said deep-sea trawling issue will impact the results.

Around 50% of the respondents opined that measures like food kits, free Covid treatment and welfare pension had an impact on the elections.

As many as 50% of the people who participated in the survey selected their choice of candidates based on political party, while 24% considered the character of the candidate. Around 9% voted after evaluating the performance of the LDF Government, while 8% of voters considered the choice of chief ministerial candidate.