Malayali army officer injured in avalanche dies in Leh hospital

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: An army officer, who was undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Leh for injuries sustained in an avalanche at Ladakh on the Sino-Indian border, has died. Deceased Shanavas, 30, son of retired BSF officer Abubaker Kunju, and the late Razia Beevi, hailing from Kottukadu in Chavara was injured while on duty two weeks ago. He was an officer in Rashtriya Rifles (RR). Relatives said they received a call from the hospital on Wednesday night informing them of his death.

His body will be flown to Thiruvananthapuram by 8.30pm on Saturday. The mortal remains, which will be kept at the mortuary of the Pangode Military Hospital in the state capital, will be taken to his native Chavara on Sunday morning. The cremation will take place on his residential premises on Sunday.

The accident had occurred on April 16, while Shanavas along with his team was patrolling the border with China. Shanavas suffered serious injuries as he fell head first.

Shanavas was unable to reach home to attend his mother’s funeral six months back. His wife Rafna is seven-months pregnant with the couple’s third child. Anina and Amna are their other children. Shanavas had joined the army 11 years ago. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condoled the death of Shanavas. He also offered his condolences to the bereaved kin.

Accident on April 16

The accident occurred on April 16, while Shanavas and his team were patrolling the border with China. Shanavas suffered serious injuries as he fell head first.