Covid restriction: Ban on processions, crowding till May 4

Violators will be booked under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code. 

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:55 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crowding, unnecessary gatherings and processions following the declaration of election results will not be permitted till Tuesday, state police chief Loknath Behera said here on Saturday. In a statement, the state police chief made it clear that these restrictions will be strictly enforced. Behera also directed the respective district police chiefs to ensure that there is full compliance to Covid-19 protocol across the state. 

Earlier, the KeralaHigh Court had directed the state government and the police department not to allow any kind of crowding, celebrations, gatherings and processions after the declaration of the assembly poll results. 

Field officers, including district police chiefs, will be deployed from Sunday. Anti- terrorist squad DIG has been instructed to mobilise urban commandos at important places. Violators will be booked under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code. 

