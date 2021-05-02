Strict security arrangements made at counting centres in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Elaborate security arrangements are in place at all counting centres in the state for the counting of votes polled in the assembly elections. The state police have stepped up security by deploying 30,281 police personnel at all counting centres. This includes 3,332 central police reserve battalions.

According to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, strict arrangements have been made at all centres to ensure smooth counting. “No victory celebrations are allowed. The police will also not allow anyone other than counting officers and mediapersons on the premises of and outside counting centres,” the DGP said.

A total of 49 companies of central police forces have been deployed at 140 counting centres. As many as 207 DySPs, 611 inspectors and 2,003 sub-inspectors (SIs) or additional sub-inspectors (ASIs) have been deployed for the same. “Tight security will be in place at these centres till the counting is over. Special attention will be given to sensitive areas where there was a political and communal conflict in the past. District police chiefs are instructed to make preventive arrests if necessary. It has also been suggested that there should be no crowding in front of the counting centre as victory celebrations are banned,” Behera added.

The DGP said the district police chiefs have been asked to strictly abide by the instructions issued by the Central Election Commission to comply with security norms. He also emphasised that it is the responsibility of the respective police stations to deploy patrolling teams to maintain law and order. Station house officers, Deputy SPs and assistant commissioners from all districts will be deployed on Sunday and Monday to maintain law and order. Vehicle inspections on the streets began on Saturday. Special inspections have also been ordered at state borders to ensure peace during the counting, Behera said in a statement.