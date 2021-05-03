Kerala Congress (B) chairman R Balakrishna Pillai passes away

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: R Balakrishna Pillai, founder of Kerala Congress (B) and former minister, died at the age of 86. He breathed his last at a hospital in Kottarakkara on Monday morning.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Kottarakkara last Wednesday following breathing difficulties.

He passed away a day after his son and former minister KB Ganesh Kumar won the assembly polls from Pathanapuram constituency.



Pillai was one of the founding leaders of the Kerala Congress and the first General Secretary of the party. He has been in charge of the Excise, Transport and Electricity Departments.

He had been holding the office of Chairman, Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities. He is also the Chairman of Kerala Congress (B).

Balakrishna Pillai was born on March 8, 1935 in Valakom, Kottarakkara to Raman Pillai and Karthiyaniyamma. He became an active politician through Congress.

He then joined the Kerala Congress and from there formed his own party. He was active in politics as well as social work.

He was the NSS union president of Pathanapuram taluk for more than six decades. He has also served on the NSS Board of Directors.

Balakrishnan's wife Valsalakumari passed away in 2018. Children: KB Ganesh Kumar MLA, Usha and Bindu. Son-in-law: Former Central Shipping Secretary K Mohandas, former Additional Chief Secretary TK Balakrishnan and Bindu Menon.