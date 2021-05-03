STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress (B) chairman R Balakrishna Pillai passes away

Balakrishna Pillai passed away a day after his son and former minister KB Ganesh Kumar won the assembly polls from Pathanapuram constituency.

Published: 03rd May 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (B) chairman R Balakrishna Pillai

Kerala Congress (B) chairman R Balakrishna Pillai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: R Balakrishna Pillai, founder of Kerala Congress (B) and former minister, died at the age of 86. He breathed his last at a hospital in Kottarakkara on Monday morning.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Kottarakkara last Wednesday following breathing difficulties.

He passed away a day after his son and former minister KB Ganesh Kumar won the assembly polls from Pathanapuram constituency.
 
Pillai was one of the founding leaders of the Kerala Congress and the first General Secretary of the party. He has been in charge of the Excise, Transport and Electricity Departments.

He had been holding the office of Chairman, Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities. He is also the Chairman of Kerala Congress (B).

Balakrishna Pillai was born on March 8, 1935 in Valakom, Kottarakkara to Raman Pillai and Karthiyaniyamma. He became an active politician through Congress.

He then joined the Kerala Congress and from there formed his own party. He was active in politics as well as social work.

He was the NSS union president of Pathanapuram taluk for more than six decades. He has also served on the NSS Board of Directors.

Balakrishnan's wife Valsalakumari passed away in 2018.  Children: KB Ganesh Kumar MLA, Usha and Bindu. Son-in-law: Former Central Shipping Secretary K Mohandas, former Additional Chief Secretary TK Balakrishnan and Bindu Menon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balakrishna Pillai Kerala Congress Kerala Congress B
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp