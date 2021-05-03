Kerala Election Results: Stunning victory for LDF in Thrissur

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur, the cultural capital, witnessed a sweeping victory for LDF repeating the history of 2016 assembly elections. Except Chalakudy where Saneeshkumar Joseph of the Congress won, 12 out of 13 constituencies stood with LDF candidates, crushing the dreams of UDF and NDA.

Thrissur was one key constituency that everyone looked at due to the presence of BJP’s star candidate, Suresh Gopi. Despite the stardom and BJP’s full-swing election campaign, Suresh Gopi was pushed to the third place. As P Balachandran’s vote share increased, Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal came in second place. Sitting MLA Anil Akkara in Wadakkanchery lost the seat to LDF’s Xavier Chittilappilly by 15,168 votes.

The victory of R Bindu, CPM leader in Irinjalakuda, also stands out after a tough fight against former vigilance chief Jacob Thomas and three-time MLA Thomas Unniyadan of the Kerala Congress Joseph faction.