Kerala Election Results: Amid landslide win, a few failures that shocked LDF

Though the controversy hasn’t affected the performance of the Left in coastal constituency, Mercykutty Amma faced defeat.

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

J Mercykutty Amma

J Mercykutty Amma (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even amid the big win, the LDF has its share of heart burns too. Failure of Minister J Mercykutty Amma prevented the front from the rare honour of cent per cent win for its ministers who had sought reelection. Mercykutty Amma was at the centre of the deep-sea fishing controversy which had rocked the front in the f ina l months o f the government.

Though the controversy hasn’t affected the performance of the Left in coastal constituency, Mercykutty Amma faced defeat. In Kundara, she got a strong opponent in P C Vidhnunadh who had worked overtime to win back the constituency after more than two decades. From the initial rounds, Vishnunadh led in all rounds of counting. The failure of Jose K Mani at Pala is another setback for the front. Jose’s party performed well and other major leader s romped home comfortably. But the chairman tasted defeat on his home turf which had been the unchallenged fortress of his father K M Mani till his death.

Jose K Mani had quit his Rajya Sabha seat when he left UDF. M V Sreyamskumar, president of another LDF constituent, LJD, was defeated in Kalpetta. Congress leader T Siddique won Kalpetta which was a sitting seat of LDF. Sreyamskumar is a Rajya Sabha member and can hold that post despite the defeat. Failure of young firebrand leader M Swaraj in Tripunithura was another shocker for the front.

Jaleel wins, but..

Former minister K T Jaleel faced a tough battle in his constituency, Tavanur. Though he managed to win by 2,564 votes, it is clear that controversies involving him have shrunk his vote base.

Comments(1)

  • Krishnamoorthy T R
    Who is looser--(????)
    8 hours ago reply
