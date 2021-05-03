STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KK Rema to keep TP Chandrasekharan’s legacy alive in Kerala Assembly

CPM leaders, including Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and A Vijayaraghavan, had attended campaign meetings in the constituency.

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

RMPI candidate K K Rema and party workers celebrating their victory at Madappally College, Vadakara in Kozhikode on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “This is the victory of TP Chandrasekharan,” said an emotionally-charged KK Rema when media sought her reaction on her historic victory.“Our wish was to echo TP’s voice in the assembly and we have succeeded in the attempt. All sections of people have voted for my victory because people of Vadakara wanted to register their protest against the politics of violence,” said the wife of the slain leader.
It was on May 4, 2012, that Chandrasekharan, who challenged the CPM in its stronghold, was brutally murdered at Vallikkunnu near Vadakara. Since then, Rema who was the state committee member of the SFI, was engaged in exposing the murderous politics of her former party.

Chandrasekharan and fellow comrades formed a rebel outfit to question the CPM in Onchiyam and nearby areas. He had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and Rema was an independent candidate in 2016 Assembly polls. Though the RMPI had not succeeded in winning seats in assembly or Lok Sabha, the party’s assistance has helped the UDF in winning many elections. It was the UDF that insisted that Rema should be the candidate of the RMPI this time if the latter wants its support. There were some initial confusions in the RMPI over the UDF dictating the name of the candidate. But support poured in from various corners after Rema announced her candidature that helped her  secure an impressive win even while the LDF stormed the state.

“It is a political answer from the people of Vadakara against the political violence of the CPM, which not only carried out the act but even protected the accused,” said social activist Sreeja Neyyattinkara.“Rema’s presence in the assembly will remind the CPM of the cruel act. She will be a representative of women and children in the state who are regularly tortured and humiliated,” Sreeja said.The CPM had walked extra mile to ensure Rema’s defeat. The party hoped that the arrival of the LJD in the LDF fold will help the front in a constituency that boasts off socialist tradition.

CPM leaders, including Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and A Vijayaraghavan, had attended campaign meetings in the constituency. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also addressed an unscheduled meeting to boost the morale of party workers. There were three namesakes for Rema in the constituency allegedly fielded by the CPM to confuse the voters.But it is learnt that Rema had got votes from CPM workers too who are not happy with Pinarayi’s style of functioning. 

