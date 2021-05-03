Pinarayi cabinet 2.0 to have young, new faces at helm of affairs

Anil S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second Pinarayi cabinet will in all probability be way different from the first one in both nature and character. It could be a better replica of the first one in its style of functioning under Pinarayi. Along with seniors, a slew of young and fresh faces too would make it to the CPM list of ministers.Most secretariat members who contested are expected to get a cabinet berth, thus paving way for seniors like K Radhakrishnan, M V Govindan, along with K N Balagopal and P Rajeev, to be ministers, in addition to the present list of ministers including K K Shailaja, M M Mani and T P Ramakrishnan.

Among others, A C Moideen may get a second term in the cabinet. Young faces like M B Rajesh who wrested the Thrithala seat from V T Balram and ‘Mayor Bro’ V K Prasanth in addition to senior leaders including V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty and Saji Cheriyan are tipped to be ministers. With Mercykutty Amma losing, P P Chitharanjan could be chosen for the fisheries portfolio. Among the women members, the CPM may go for Veena George or former Thrissur Mayor R Bindu.

As far as the CPI is concerned, the party may keep away E Chandrasekharan, the lone minister who contested this time around. If the party chooses to strictly adhere to the norm of one term, it’ll all be fresh faces like last time. In that case, J Chinjurani, K Rajan and P Prasad could be chosen. With Jose K Mani losing, Roshy Augustine or Professor N Jayaraj could be the KC(M) choice for ministership.With such a massive victory, the Left front may decide to keep away fringe parties.

However with NCP and JD(S) winning a couple of seats, these parties too may get a cabinet berth each.At the same time though KC(B) has just one MLA, Pinarayi may decide to give a cabinet berth to K B Ganesh Kumar. A final picture in terms of cabinet formation will emerge only at the CPM secretariat meeting on Tuesday. The LDF will also meet on the same day and finalise the government formation. Going by the current scenario, the new government may be sworn-in on Wednesday.

P P Chitharanjan may replace Mercykutty Amma

