Decoding 15 thriller contests of Kerala elections 2021

By Express News Service

Since the first round of counting, a pro-incumbency wave was visible across the state. While a majority of the constituencies displayed one-sided contest with steady lead for the winning front, there were 15 seats where trends were altered.

A few of them like Tripunithura, Ranni and Perinthalmanna grew as a thriller with leads alternating till counting the last booth. In Palakkad, Thrissur and Nemom, the heat of a real three-cornered contest was visible. Najeeb Kanthapuram who won Perinthalmanna by 38 votes recorded the lowest margin. Here is a look at the vote share of the major candidates in 15 constituencies where neck-and-neck contest happened.