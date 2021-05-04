STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INS Shardul of Southern Naval Command sets sail to bring Oxygen from Kuwait

INS Shardul had earlier played a key role in Operation Samudra Sethu and had participated in the repatriation of Indian citizens stranded in foreign countries in 2020.

Published: 04th May 2021 11:53 AM

INS Shardul

INS Shardul of the Indian Navy on its way to Kuwait (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: INS Shardul, a landing ship tank of the Southern Naval Command, based at Kochi, has set sail to Kuwait on Tuesday on a mission to ferry liquid Oxygen filled cryogenic containers from the West Asian country to India. 

The amphibious ship, which is the first ship of the Shardul class, designed to carry tanks, trucks and troops, is now part of the multiple lines of effort, initiated by the Union government and the Indian Navy to bring Oxygen from various countries in the Indian Ocean Region. 

Several ships of the Indian Navy are currently deployed as part of this initiative.

