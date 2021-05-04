With decisive mandate, Pinarayi 2.0 to go for mega infrastructure push

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pinarayi 2.0 is expected to give a massive push to the mega infrastructure projects initiated in the first term, including the Rs 64,000-crore semi-high speed rail project connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and the 610-km waterways project connecting 11 districts, besides tackling the financial crisis-cum-bloated labour issues of KSRTC.

“The mandate is for the continuation of the development projects initiated by the LDF government. There are several unfinished projects and we can also expect to see several new works getting initiated, as outlined in the LDF election manifesto,” said Harilal K N, member of Kerala State Planning Board and associate fellow in Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s first term witnessed a never-before-seen push for investment in several key segments such as high-speed internet connection through K-FON, removing the hassles to pave the way for the completion of GAIL's 450-km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline and restarting of the IOC’s Rs 750-crore LPG import terminal at Puthuvype here. To be sure, the work on both the GAIL and the IOC LPG importer terminal was stuck during the previous UDF regime.

The Communist veteran also never shied away from inviting private investments which included getting Japanese auto major Nissan to open its global digital hub in Kerala and giving the nod for city gas distribution in several cities in the state through Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd.

The 75-year-old, who led LDF to a landslide win in the elections, had last year earned praise from union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari for his decisive intervention to resolve issues of land acquisition in national highways projects in Kerala. “No previous communist chief ministers in Kerala had openly invited private investments in the state like Pinarayi did. And through this, he also ended the perception that private investments are forbidden for the communists,” said a political commentator, who did not wish to be named.



For the semi-high speed rail project, Kerala is likely to rope in private players to pick up a 40 percent stake. V J Kurian, managing director of Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), which is implementing the ambitious 610-km-long waterways project, said the chief minister is known for his attention to detail and closely tracking the deadlines.



“Due to Covid, the project deadline is extended by another year-and-a-half. But, the chief minister keeps track of the project very closely,” Kurian, who is also the MD of Cochin International Airport Ltd, said.

Harilal said besides high-speed rail, the LDF’s second term will see big investments in IT infrastructure and in making inland water transport a fuel-efficient and eco-friendly mode of transport in the state. Power transmission will also undergo a major overhaul in the new Pinarayi term.

The Planning Board member said the Covid19 surge in the state meant that the resources and the attention of the government will be fully devoted to the pandemic and how to ensure that the people are safeguarded.

There are also challenges in resource mobilisation and completion of unfinished tasks such as unbundling of Kerala State Electricity Board and restructuring and reviving the white elephant called KSRTC. How well Pinarayi tackle this humongous task will define him in the second term.