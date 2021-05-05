STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor ‘Mela’ Raghu passes away at 60

Actor Raghu, 60, who shot to fame after appearing in K G George’s Mela, passed away on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Raghu, 60, who shot to fame after appearing in K G George’s Mela, passed away on Tuesday. He was under treatment at a hospital here from April second week.Raghu, who has acted in more than 30 Malayalam films, could also get featured along with actor Kamal Haasan in the movie Apoorva Sahodarangal (1989). His last movie was Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The actor debuted through Mela (1980) by portraying the character of a circus clown. The movie was also the first noticeable role for actor Mammootty. The director K G George was much praised for the courage he had shown to feature a dwarf as a protagonist at a time when Malayalam cinema was revolving around stars including Prem Nazir and Jayan.

 Following the success of Mela, Raghu changed his name Puthanveli Sasidharan to Mela Raghu, which later became his screen name.He has also handled noticeable roles in movies like Sanchari, Kakkothikkavile Appooppanthaadikal, Atbhutha Dweep and Oru Indian Pranayakadha. 

Raghu, who was born in Cherthala, became the hero of Mela while studying at Chengannur Christian College. During his college days itself, Raghu was active in mimicry and drama. He has also enacted roles in the TV serial Velumalu Circus telecast in Doordarshan and acted in plays of KPAC.

