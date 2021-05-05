COVID-19: Biggest single-day spike in Kerala with 41,953 fresh cases, 58 more die

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported 41,953 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the single biggest surge reported in a day. Though the number of tests done was increased to 1,63,321 samples, every fourth person tested was found to be infected. The test positivity rate was 25.69 per cent.

There were 58 deaths reported on the day. The total deaths due to COVID-19 is now 5565.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that more restrictions would be imposed to contain the spread of the virus. “We are going through a serious situation. The test positivity rate has not decreased despite imposing restrictions,” he said.

The state has imposed restrictions in movement and gathering till May 9.

A review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister decided to deploy medical students at the grass root level to tackle the crisis. The meeting also decided to ensure the availability of oxygen in hospitals and allow private agencies to be involved in COVID relief measures.

The state has also urged the Prime Minister to provide 1000 metric tons of oxygen.

