STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Stakeholders pitch for two-week lockdown to save key sectors

At the same time, trade bodies say the lockdown should be declared only as a last resort. 

Published: 05th May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Broadway market in Kochi wears a deserted look on Tuesday. Covid restrictions imposed across the state till Sunday to check the spread of the virus have hit traders hard in the otherwise busy shopping

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government is moving ahead with enforcing stringent restrictions to contain the spread of Covid, experts in various sectors stressed the need to go for a two-week lockdown to save the industry, including tourism, from the long-term impact of the pandemic. At the same time, trade bodies say the lockdown should be declared only as a last resort. 

Benoy Peter, executive director of Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, a Kerala-based non-profit organisation, said the trade sector can only move ahead with the active participation of migrant labourers.“The state has been depending on migrants heavily in sectors like marine fishing, furniture, plywood manufacturing, textile and apparel, hospitality and healthcare. Almost all industries in the state engage migrant workers, including migrant women, directly or indirectly. However, the situation is very grim due to the high number of Covid cases among migrants. A majority of the sectors will face closure if the government doesn’t impose a lockdown as an immediate measure to check the Covid spread,” he said.

E M Najeeb, senior vice-president, Indian Association of Tour Operators, and chairperson of the Confederation of Tourism Industry, Kerala, said, “The hospitality sector is the worst-affected. If the situation can improve or be managed with a brief lockdown, the state should explore the option after consultation with health experts,” he said. 

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has already urged the government to clamp a two-week lockdown to quell the swell.However, Savio Mathew, head, FICCI Kerala State Council, said, “The lockdown has to be enforced as a last resort. Already, the first lockdown and subsequent aftereffects had bled the industry, especially the tourism sector in the state, the economy of which is heavily dependent on it. The state government has been employing micro-containment and regional lockdown measures to check the spread of the virus.

If the situation worsens, there is no way out other than imposing a lockdown, but it should be a last step,” he said.Health experts said although a lockdown will not  spell the end of the pandemic, it can reduce the pressure on the health resources and slow down the rate of transmission which will help the state combat the pandemic by addressing issues and reinforcing the health system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown Kerala COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp