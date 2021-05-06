STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kerala logs 42,464 cases, 63 deaths; active cases near four lakh mark

It said 27,152 patients were cured of the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 13.89 lakh.

Published: 06th May 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen blocked the entrance and exit to the Rajaji Nagar Colony in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram after 40 people there have been affected with Covid-19. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Thursday reported 42,464 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far, pushing the tally to 17,86,396, while 63 more patients succumbed to the infection,taking the toll to 5,628, the state government said.

There are currently 3,90,906 active cases.

The Test positivity rate (TPR) was 27.28.

Ernakulam district continued to remain on top with 6,506 new cases followed by Kozhikode (5,700), Malappuram (4,405), Thiruvananthapuram (3,969), Thrissur (3,587), and Kottayam (2,865).

One person who came from the UK tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 124 people, who had come from abroad, tested positive recently and of them, genetically mutant virus was found in 11, the government said.

Reports of 114 have now come out negative, it added.

