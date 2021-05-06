Kerala allows parole for eligible prisoners amid Covid crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to grant two weeks of parole for eligible prisoners in a bid to decongest the prisons amid the Covid crisis. The decision was taken on the basis of a recommendation by the Prisons Department.

The move is expected to benefit close to 1,200 inmates, said sources. A similar measure to decongest prisons was taken last year as well, and the move proved successful in containing the spread of the virus among jail inmates. However, as has been the practice, prisoners under restricted category will not be allowed to go on parole.