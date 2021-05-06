‘Ma-kaaram’ Mathew passes away

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Mathew Kottaram, 84, popularly known as ‘Ma-kaaram Mathew’ among the Keralites, passed away at his residence at Chungakkunnu, near Iritty. Mathew, who attracted thousands of people through his free-flowing speeches, noted for his rhymings that begin with Malayalam letter ‘Ma’, had been convalescing in his house after treatment for cancer.

Born in Thodupuzha in 1936 as the son of Varkey and Brigita, he had come to Iritty in 1958. He had started trying his ‘Ma-kaaram’ speeches at the age of 50. Soon, his speeches became popular. He had travelled across the nation and abroad giving his speeches.