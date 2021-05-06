Munnar retreat: Pinarayi vows action against CSI diocese, faithful to approach HC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday promised action over the holding of a Covid super spreader event by the CSI South Kerala diocese in Munnar last month.The annual retreat for priests under the diocese that took place at a church at Munnar last month had triggered Covid spread with two priests dying and over 100 getting infected.

In reply to a query during the daily press conference, the chief minister said he would look into the matter.

“It is an unfortunate situation. It took place in April. The government has issued repeated warnings against gatherings. This incident should not have happened. Further action will be initiated after collecting all details,” said Pinarayi.

It was TNIE which first reported about the retreat on Tuesday.Meanwhile, a group of believers decided to approach the High Court seeking action against the CSI diocese for its gross neglect of Covid protocol.

Jacob Mathew, secretary, CSI Trust Association, said that the group would approach the High Court soon, seeking action against the Church leadership.