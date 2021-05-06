PM Modi praises Kerala for reducing Covid vaccine wastage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Kerala for reducing the vaccine wastage.In reply to a tweet of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Modi wrote: “Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage.

Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against Covid-19.” Pinarayi tweeted earlier: “Kerala has received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from GoI. We’ve provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial. Our health workers, especially nurses have been super efficient and deserve our wholehearted appreciation!”