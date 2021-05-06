STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two die, 18 contract COVID as family function in Kerala turns super spreader

Two persons have died and around 18 others have contracted the deadly virus, according to those in the know. 

Published: 06th May 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

Representational image (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In A sobering reminder as to how functions organised to celebrate joyous occasions with family and friends can end in tragedy in Covid times, an engagement function held at Chungam near Thodupuzha on April 19 has left a family shattered. Two persons have died and around 18 others have contracted the deadly virus, according to those in the know. 

Over 150 people, comprising relatives from nearby areas and from abroad, had taken part in the function. Since Covid restrictions were not stringent then, some elderly members of the family were also in attendance. The function was held at the Chungam Parish Hall in Thodupuzha.“The family is settled overseas and they had come here for their daughter’s wedding,” said the ward councillor.

“The engagement function was held on April 19, and the wedding on April 22 at Ettumanoor. We became aware of the case as people started testing positive after the wedding. Six members of the family tested positive. It is learnt that some relatives are still under treatment and on ventilator support at hospitals.” 
The councillor said the municipal authorities were not informed of the function.

“Though strict restrictions were not in place, people were not being allowed to conduct functions without maintaining Covid protocol,” the councillor pointed out. Sources said the region is yet to be declared a containment zone despite the police and health officials having been informed of the situation. Two relatives of the bride — C S Punnuse, 77, of Chungam, and Joseph Stephen, 84, of Mrala near Chungam — passed away on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Covid guidelines were followed, says family

Some people who had come from abroad after taking Pfizer vaccine doses have also turned positive, a source said. A relative of the family said that all Covid guidelines and proper social distancing were followed during the function. 

Dr Sushama P K, deputy district medical officer and nodal officer in charge of communicable diseases, said the health department had not been apprised of any such incident in particular, but that general lapses taking place at such functions and events have been noted. “With an increasing number of people getting infected, it is becoming difficult to contact and stay in touch with everyone who is testing positive. It is up to each individual to take precautionary measures against Covid-19,” Dr Sushama said.

