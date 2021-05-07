Attack on Muraleedharan: BJP to hold statewide stir

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD/T’PURAM: BJP will hold statewide protests on Friday, adhering to Covid protocol, against the attack on the vehicle of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in West Bengal on Thursday. Muraleedharan was touring West Midnapore district to take stock of the post-election violence when his convoy came under attack. He escaped unhurt.

Speaking to reporters in Kasaragod, BJP state president K Surendran condemned the attack and accused ‘criminals’ of Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence. “Why Pinarayi Vijayan, who reacts to even minor incidents in India, not speaking up on the violence in Bengal?,” Surendran asked. He added that human rights activists, cultural leaders and liberal thinkers were also observing a ‘criminal silence’ on the attack.