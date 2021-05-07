Controversy erupts after volunteers shift patient to Covid hospital on a bike in Kerala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A Covid-19 patient was shifted to a Covid ward from a Domiciliary Care Centre (DCC) on a two-wheeler in Kerala's Alappuzha as an ambulance was not immediately available, highlighting the chinks in the Covid treatment setup in the district.

A video where two youths on a bike and clad in PPE kits were seen shifting the patient, seated between them, to the hospital has gone viral on social media. The Alappuzha district administration and health department have begun an investigation into the lapses that led to this.

The incident happened on Friday morning. The youth was initially admitted to the Domicile Care Centre (DCC) functioning in the compound of the Cooperative Academy of Professional Education (CAPE) campus at Punnapra near Alappuzha. A native of Purakkad, his admission came after he tested positive for the virus.

Officials said his house was not suitable for quarantine and the health workers of the locality had to shift him to the DCC. Late night on Thursday, he started developing serious symptoms including severe breathing difficulties. Though the volunteers of DCC approached the health department, the officials said there may be a delay in organising the ambulance to shift the patient to the Covid ward at the Alappuzha General Hospital (AGH).

Hearing this, the volunteers decided to shift him themselves on a bike to the nearby Sagara hospital.

After the incident came to light, the district administration and health department ordered an investigation. Collector A Alexander said that there should have been no need to shift the patient on a bike.

"Sufficient ambulances are available in the district. The failure in coordination may be the reason for the lapse. A direction was also given to the DMO to investigate the incident," the Collector said. District Medical Officer L Anithakumari also expressed her concerns.

A department-level investigation has been launched, the DMO confirmed.