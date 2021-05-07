STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID surge: Temples to remain shut during nine-day lockdown in Kerala

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex body in the southern state which manages over 1,200 temples, on Thursday said shrines under its management would not permit devotees.

Published: 07th May 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday morning to curb the COVID--19 surge.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex body in the southern state which manages over 1,200 temples, on Thursday said shrines under its management would not permit devotees in its premises for darshan during the lockdown period.

However, daily rituals would be conducted without any fail, TDB authorities said here.

The time of rituals may be rearranged during the period from 7 AM-10 AM and 5-7 PM after consulting with the 'tantri' (head priest) of the respective shrines, they said.

No festival should be conducted during the lockdown period but marriages booked in advance can be held outside the temples with a restricted number of participants and completely adhering to COVID protocols, it said.

Though the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala would be opened for the monthly rituals from May 14-19, devotees would not be permitted for darshan at the hill shrine due to COVID surge and lockdown, the TDB said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa shrine Travancore Devaswom Board COVID--19 Kerala Lockdown
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp