Pinarayi Vijayan to be sworn-in as CM for second time on May 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new LDF government under Pinarayi Vijayan is set to assume office on May 20. The CPM-CPI bilateral talks on Thursday came to an understanding to this effect, subject to the Covid situation in the state at the time. The swearing in has been delayed in view of the latest Covid restrictions, especially with lockdown being announced in the state from May 8 to 16.

An LDF meeting on May 17 and the CPM-CPI leadership meets in the ensuing days are expected to finalise other aspects of government formation. The LDF parliamentary party is scheduled to meet on May 19. “The Governor’s convenience too is being checked to hold the swearing in on May 20. The function will be held adhering to Covid protocol, at a venue outside Raj Bhavan. Decisions on providing cabinet berths and allocating portfolios will be finalised at the LDF meet,” said a source.

CPI firm on 4 ministerial berths, dy speaker post

CPM is keen on its minor partner to do away with one cabinet berth to accommodate new allies — Kerala Congress (M) and LJD. CPI, however, has insisted on retaining all four of its ministerial berths as well as the deputy speaker post. It is learnt to be willing to do away with the chief whip post. Currently, CPI has six cabinet rank positions, including four ministers, deputy speaker and the government chief whip.

The talks were attended by CM-designate Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and senior leader Pannian Raveendran. Two minor parties with an MLA each — Indian National League (INL) and RSP (Leninist) — have already demanded ministerial berths in the government. INL is a constituent of LDF while RSP(L) is an ally. It is learnt that both parties submitted letters to the LDF convener seeking representation in the government.

INL has been an LDF ally for over 25 years though it was formally inducted to the front only in 2018. Its candidate Ahammad Devarkovil staged an upset win against IUML in Kozhikode South. INL expects a ministerial berth as LDF managed to win a considerable proportion of Muslim votes this time. RSP(L) MLA Kovoor Kunjumon has been representing Kunnathur in Kollam since 2001. Though he was earlier part of RSP, he broke away when the party moved to UDF in 2014. He later floated RSP(L), but LDF hasn’t formally inducted the party. This time, Kunjumon defeated the RSP candidate after a tough fight. He cites seniority in the front to assert his claim.

On Wednesday, CPM and CPI initiated informal talks with LDF constituents ahead of finalising the blueprint for government formation. The general understanding is that single-MLA parties need not be considered for the cabinet. Apart from CPM and CPI, JD(S) and NCP are sure to get cabinet berths. There is a proposal to make one of the single-MLA parties a constituent like last time, when Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) was chosen. In that event, KC(B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar may get a chance.

Meanwhile, inner party issues in NCP worsened as both MLAs — A K Saseendran and Thomas K Thomas — claimed ministerial berths. While Saseendran cites seniority, Thomas is of the view that the party should pick a fresh face. It is learnt that NCP general secretary Praful Patel will visit Kerala to evolve a consensus between the two leaders.In JD (S), national chief H D Deve Gowda will decide whether K Krishnankutty or Mathew T Thomas should be its minister.