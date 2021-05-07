STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priests exposed to virus, Malayali bishop on ventilator in Gurugram

As many as nine priests died of Covid in the state in the last ten days due to the nature of their work in the state and public appearances.

Published: 07th May 2021 05:43 AM

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gurgaon-Delhi bishop of Syro-Malankara Church Jacob Mar Barnabas was given ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday morning in the Haryana district bordering the national capital. Bishop Barnabas, who is from Kerala, has been on treatment for Covid for the last one week.

As many as nine priests died of Covid in the state in the last ten days due to the nature of their work in the state and public appearances. Of them, six were from Syro-Malabar Church alone, one from CSI HMS Church and two from CSI South Kerala diocese. Not only in Kerala, several priests lost their lives after getting infected while rendering their services in different parts of the country. On Thursday, one more Christian priest on ventilator support died in the second wave of the pandemic in the country. 

Bishop Basil Bhuria of Jhabua diocese in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, breathed his last at 1.10pm at St Francis Hospital, Indore. He had been under treatment for Covid-19 for the past one month. TNIE on Wednesday reported the disastrous situation of priests of various Churches who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

In the last one month, more than 15 priests from various Churches and dioceses died of Covid in India. As per the details available with ‘Matters India’, an online news portal of Catholic group, 14 Catholic priests in India succumbed to Covid between April 20 and 23 alone.

Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

